Why does business care about democracy? Daniella Ballou-Aares explains

It takes all aspects of society to fight back against autocracy
Jennifer Rubin
and
Daniella Ballou-Aares
Apr 17, 2025
Like a cat pushing a cup of water off a coffee table, the Trump Administration is shoving the U.S. economy off a cliff, taking business with it. With unpredictable tariff announcements, a trade war with China, and threats to the Fed’s independence, what can business do to help restore respect for the rule of law? Jen is joined by Daniella Ballou-Aares to explain why the business community is a crucial component in the pro-democracy fight.

Daniella Ballou-Aares is the Founder and CEO of the Leadership Now Project, a membership organization of business and thought leaders taking action to protect and renew American democracy. Previously, Daniella spent five years in the Obama Administration as the Senior Advisor for Development to the Secretary of State, serving under Secretaries Clinton and Kerry. Daniella’s perspectives have been featured in the Harvard Business Review, The New York Times, Fast Company, POLITICO, and the World Economic Forum, among others.

