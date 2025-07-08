Neera Tanden & Debu Gandhi on our broken immigration system

Two days ago, Neera Tanden and Debu Gandhi of the Center for American Progress published their new piece A New Immigration System To Safeguard America’s Security, Expand Economic Growth, and Make Us Stronger. In it, the authors propose that, “Americans deserve a modern immigration system that makes the country safer and more prosperous.”

Today, the two authors joined Jen to unpack their policy recommendations, the Trump Administration’s inhuman and counterproductive immigrations strategies, and how American has always been a country of immigrants.

Neera Tanden is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. She was previously the Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the Domestic Policy Council, overseeing some of the administration’s signature achievements, including efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health insurance coverage.

Debu Gandhi is the senior director of Immigration Policy at American Progress. In this role, he leads the organization’s efforts to fix the badly broken immigration system. Before joining American Progress, Gandhi served as chief counsel for immigration for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. He provided guidance to Senate Majority Whip and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) and the Democratic caucus on immigration law, legislative strategy, vote recommendations, and messaging.