Justin Wolfers: Trump likes tariffs but he doesn't know why

When it comes to tariffs, President Trump has always been shooting blind. First, we were told that the tariffs would eliminate the fentanyl problem. Then, that they would stop illegal immigration. Then, that they would propel reindustrialization. And then that they would offset income tax. The trade blitz, so the Administration said, would produce 90 deals in 90 days. With those 90 days passed, it has only produced two.

With all the bloviating and confusion, who better to cut through the noise than Justin Wolfers? He joins Jen to discuss what Trump really wants from his trade war, and where we might take it from here.

Justin Wolfers is a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Justin is also a contributing columnist for the New York Times and the host of the popular podcast Think Like an Economist.