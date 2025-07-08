Why are we taking away services that help people? Rep. Pingree on the harms of the Reconciliation Bill

Although many of the effects of the recently passed Reconciliation Bill will not be felt until next year (after the 2026 midterms) we’re able to predict the worst of the results.

Representative Chellie Pingree joins Jen to discuss how cuts to Medicaid and SNAP will have a huge negative impact on over a third of Mainers, young people being priced out of raising a family, and the sweeping cuts to climate-related spending.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is the U.S. Representative for Maine’s 1st Congressional District. She was the first woman elected to Congress from that District. She has previously served on the House Rules Committee and Armed Services Committee. She currently sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, and Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. She also sits on the House Agriculture Committee.