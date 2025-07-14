Offsides with Pablo Torre: Could the Epstein files be Trump's killing blow?

It looks like some of the MAGA world is finally turning on Trump. After watching the Manosphere’s ‘deep state’ Epstein files conspiracy crumble around them, the President and Pam Bondi now find themselves in the crosshairs of former cheerleaders such as Laura Loomer and Tucker Carlson. Just read Trump’s recent Truth Social posts scolding this new rebellion, and you’ll understand the extent to which his panic is growing. First Elon, now this!

Pablo joins Jen to discuss how Democrats can exploit this rift, as well as Trump’s awkward FIFA Club World Cup moment, the fallout from Pablo’s NFL collusion investigation, and an incredible Wimbledon final.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .