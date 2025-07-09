The spectacular E. Jean Carroll in conversation with Jen Rubin

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll was fired from her decades-long run at Elle magazine as an advice columnist, after accusing Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. Two lawsuits, two victories for Carroll, and a total payout of $88.3 million ensued.

In her latest book, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, Carroll delivers an sharp, unvarnished version of her side of the story.

Today, she joined Jen to discuss her experience in the courtroom with Trump, her life as a NYC journalist in the 1980s, and how women can save democracy.