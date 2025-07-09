The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The spectacular E. Jean Carroll in conversation with Jen Rubin

"Donald Trump has great moral influence on this country, not only on this country, but around the world. His moral influence has changed the way we see what's good and bad"
Jennifer Rubin
E. Jean Carroll
Jul 09, 2025
In 2019, E. Jean Carroll was fired from her decades-long run at Elle magazine as an advice columnist, after accusing Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. Two lawsuits, two victories for Carroll, and a total payout of $88.3 million ensued.

In her latest book, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, Carroll delivers an sharp, unvarnished version of her side of the story.

Today, she joined Jen to discuss her experience in the courtroom with Trump, her life as a NYC journalist in the 1980s, and how women can save democracy.

E. Jean Carroll
is a journalist, author, and advice columnist. Her “Ask E. Jean” column appeared in Elle magazine from 1993 through 2019, becoming one of the longest-running advice columns in American publishing.

