Reverend William Barber is taking 'Moral Mondays' to 11 states

Today at 1:00 PM ET, Rev. William Barber II will be convening along with other members of the clergy at ‘Moral Monday’ in Memphis, Tennessee to protest against the Big, Ugly, Deadly, Budget Bill and Trump’s attacks against immigrant communities.

Rev. Barber joined April Ryan to discuss how he will be marching on the Senate buildings of 11 states with caskets and clergy to symbolize the death that will come due to the passage of the Reconciliation Bill. He also discussed the need for a new Southern strategy, why we must point out the hypocrisy of those who voted for the Big, Brutish Bill, and how to form a moral movement.

To learn more about Moral Mondays and to see upcoming events, see here.

Read a report outlining how the passage of the Reconciliation Bill will harm vulnerable communities and the nation at large written by Repairers of the Breach, Institute for Policy Studies and the Economic Policy Institute here.

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, is a Professor in the Practice of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School. He serves as President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival, Bishop with The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, and has been Pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Goldsboro, NC, for the past 29 years.