Why do we still have the electoral college? Ben Sheehan on the importance of civic education

Remember Schoolhouse Rock? So does Ben Sheehan! That’s why he created Civics Made Easy, a new PBS show all about breaking down the complicated world of American government in order to educated the American public.

Jen is joined by Ben to discuss the need to educate voters on the American system of government, what he would he would change about it, and the lasting impact of Citizens United.

Ben Sheehan is the Creator and Host of Civics Made Easy, a new show on PBS breaking down the complex system of American government and civic participation. Watch the first episode here. Ben is also the bestselling author of What Does the Constitution Actually Say? A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy Is Supposed to Work. Make sure to stay connected with Ben on his Substack Politics Made Easy here.