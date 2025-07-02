The Big, Bad Bill passed the Senate: Neera Tanden on what's next

Yesterday, Trump’s Reconciliation Bill passed through the Senate. While the House still has a change to block its passage, hope is in limited supply.

Neera Tanden joins Jen to discuss the bipartisan vote against the Bill, how Republicans know that it is purposefully cruel to working Americans, and we can still do to stop it from passing in the House.

Remember, call your representatives and demand they vote against the Reconciliation Bill. The number for the U.S. Capitol switchboard is (202) 224-3121.

Neera Tanden is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. She was previously the Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the Domestic Policy Council, overseeing some of the administration’s signature achievements, including efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health insurance coverage.