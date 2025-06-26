NJ AG Platkin on fighting Trump in the courts & the need to resist the administration's intimidation tactics

Since January, the Trump administration has been going all out in its efforts to intimidate opponents. To name only a few examples, in April, FBI agents arrested Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, on charges that she interfered with an ICE arrest. In May, Stephen Miller, Trump's top policy adviser, posted the images and biographies of three judges who ruled that the president does not have the authority to impose global tariffs. And this week, the Administration sued all of Maryland’s federal judges over a deportation order.

New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin is a profile of resistance to this brutishness. He joins Jen to discuss the concrete effects of Trump’s abuses of power, the fallacy that Trump-appointed judges will agree with whatever he says, and the cloud of fear hanging over public officials who oppose him.

Matthew Platkin is the 62nd Attorney General of New Jersey. Previously, Platkin served as Chief Counsel to Governor Murphy from January 2018 to October 2020. As Chief Counsel, he oversaw an office of attorneys that advised the Governor on all legal matters, including legislation, executive orders, administrative regulations, and litigation.