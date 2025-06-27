April Ryan and Rep. Meeks on the Executive's authority to wage war in Iran

On Monday, Representative Greg Meeks, along with three other top Democrats, introduced a resolution in the House seeking to reclaim Congressional authority over the use of force in the Middle East. In the press release, they state that, “President Trump must not be allowed to start a war with Iran, or any country, without Congressional approval. Yet President Trump ordered strikes on Iran this past weekend without meaningful consultation or Congressional authorization.”

A PDF of the Resolution can be found here.

In a special interview, April Ryan is joined by Representative Greg Meeks to discuss the role of Congress in foreign affairs and conflict, the ridiculous display that U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth put on during his latest press conference, and the erosion of Congressional checks and balances against the Executive.



Congressman Gregory Meeks serves the constituents of New York's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Meeks is the Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He formerly served as the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Rep. Meeks was the first Black Member of Congress to serve as Chair of that committee in the 117th Congress. He is also a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee.