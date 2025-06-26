How is it Possible For a Bill to Be This Bad? Andrea Ducas Breaks Down the Compounded Harms of Trump's Big, Ugly Bill

By now, the aim of Trump’s reconciliation bill is as clear as day: tax cuts for billionaires and corporations via cuts to working people’s healthcare. But how exactly would the bill go about this, and what kind of false logic is the GOP using to justify it?

Andrea Ducas joins Jen to discuss the inner workings of the bill, why it would result in 50,000 additional deaths a year, and the MAGA lie that many people on Medicaid are either illegal immigrants or somehow “cheating the system.”

Andrea Ducas is the vice president of Health Policy at American Progress, where she leads the organization’s efforts related to health care and public health. Ducas has spent her career at the intersection of advancing policy and systems change and has extensive expertise in health care coverage and affordability; payment and care delivery system reform; and what it takes to support culture change in health care and public health. Prior to joining American Progress, Ducas was a senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.