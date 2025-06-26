Congress needs to do everything it can to kill the Big, Brutish, Bill: Senator Mark Warner explains

Thursday morning, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough released her most recent decision regarding Trump’s Big, Brutal, Bill. In it, she threw out key cuts to Medicaid spending and rejected attempts to limit Medicare and Medicaid coverage of for non-citizen immigrants.

Jen is joined by Senator Mark Warner to discuss the implications of the Parliamentarian’s actions and what other cruelty still remains in the proposed budget.

Mark R. Warner is a U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sen. Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020. He serves as Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.