How much debt are we willing to take on? Rep. Adam Smith and Jen on the GOP's lack of fiscal responsibility

Congressman Adam Smith joins Jen to discuss the proposed increase to the debt ceiling by $5 trillion in the Big, Brutish Bill, the lack of professionalism at the Department of Defense, and the need to protect the integrity of those serving in the military.

Congressman Adam Smith represents Washington’s Ninth Congressional District. Congressman Smith serves as Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, where he is a strong advocate for military personnel and their families. The Committee on Armed Services maintains seven permanent subcommittees. He has held the post of the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee since December 2010. Adam was Chair of the House Armed Services during the 116th and 117th Congresses.