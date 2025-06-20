Why are we picking fights with Canada? Rep. Chellie Pingree on how Trump's bill impacts Maine

Jen is joined by Congresswoman Chellie Pingree to discuss why Trump’s Reconciliation Bill is nothing but harmful for the people of Maine and its relationship with its friendly Canadian neighbors.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is the U.S. Representative for Maine’s 1st Congressional District. She was the first woman elected to Congress from that District. She has previously served on the House Rules Committee and Armed Services Committee. She currently sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, and Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. She also sits on the House Agriculture Committee.