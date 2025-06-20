The Contrarian

Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP hurt the most vulnerable: Anderson Clayton on Trump's Reconciliation Bill

"I feel like the offices of our Congressional representatives are lying to people right now"
Jun 20, 2025
Jen is joined by Anderson Clayton to discuss how Trump’s big, brutish bill plans to eliminate life saving resources from those who need it most.

See how North Carolina residents will be impacted by cuts to SNAP here.

Anderson Clayton is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Elected at 25 years old, she is the youngest chair of a state democratic party. Prior to her election as Chair of North Carolina Democratic Party, Chair Clayton served as a chair of the Person County Democratic Party, her hometown county.

