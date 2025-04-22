Where is Rumeysa Ozturk? Brian Hauss on Tuft Student's Case

On March 25, Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk was grabbed off the streets of Massachusetts by masked strangers and flown to Louisiana where she has been held ever since. Last Friday, District Judge Sessions ordered the return of Rumeysa to Vermont no later than May 1. At the time of this recording, she has not been flown out.

Jen is joined by Brian Hauss to explain why the government snatched Rumeysa, a student visa holder with no criminal history and no criminal convictions, off the streets and placed them in a detention center.

Brian Hauss is a senior staff attorney on the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. Previously, Brian was a staff attorney with the ACLU Center for Liberty, where he focused on combating religious refusals to comply with anti-discrimination laws. He also spent two years as the ACLU’s William J. Brennan First Amendment Fellow.