Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Where is Rumeysa Ozturk? Brian Hauss on Tuft Student's Case

"The government can't throw you in a detention facility because it doesn't like what you have to say, and that's absolutely what they're doing here"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Brian Hauss's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Brian Hauss
Apr 22, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

On March 25, Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk was grabbed off the streets of Massachusetts by masked strangers and flown to Louisiana where she has been held ever since. Last Friday, District Judge Sessions ordered the return of Rumeysa to Vermont no later than May 1. At the time of this recording, she has not been flown out.

Jen is joined by Brian Hauss to explain why the government snatched Rumeysa, a student visa holder with no criminal history and no criminal convictions, off the streets and placed them in a detention center.

Brian Hauss is a senior staff attorney on the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. Previously, Brian was a staff attorney with the ACLU Center for Liberty, where he focused on combating religious refusals to comply with anti-discrimination laws. He also spent two years as the ACLU’s William J. Brennan First Amendment Fellow.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Brian Hauss's avatar
Brian Hauss
Writes Brian Hauss Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Iran, Israel, and Ineptitude: Steven Cook on Trump's Middle East Policy
  Steven Cook and Jennifer Rubin
Jen and Pablo Torre Step Up to the Plate!
  Pablo Torre and Jennifer Rubin
Sam Sawyer on the legacy of Pope Francis
  Jennifer Rubin and Sam Sawyer
Mike Zamore on midnight SCOTUS ruling blocking Trump deportations
  Jennifer Rubin and Mike Zamore
Is Kilmar Abrejo Garcia a State Hostage? Jason Rezaian explains
  Jennifer Rubin and Jason Rezaian
Carlos Eduardo Espina on Trump's World of Confusion and Fear
  Carlos Eduardo Espina and Jennifer Rubin
Why does business care about democracy? Daniella Ballou-Aares explains
  Jennifer Rubin and Daniella Ballou-Aares