We want to hear from YOU!

Doctors, patients, workers at federal agencies. local farmers, anyone who's life and livelihood have been upended.

Share your story with us!

Email submit@contrariannews.org with any of the following:

- A short video (under 1 min)

- A voice note

- A letter detailing your story

Please include:

- Name

- City

- Job Title if applicable

Note: We will not share any identifying information without your permission. Please note if you would like your story to remain anonymous. By sharing your story, you give The Contrarian permission to share excerpts for publication.