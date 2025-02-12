Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
57
25

We want to hear from YOU!

Calling all Contrarians! We want to hear from those of you who have been unfairly impacted by the Musk–Trump administration's chaos.
The Contrarian
Feb 12, 2025
57
25
Share
Transcript

Doctors, patients, workers at federal agencies. local farmers, anyone who's life and livelihood have been upended.

Share your story with us!

Email  submit@contrariannews.org with any of the following:

- A short video (under 1 min) 

- A voice note 

- A letter detailing your story

Please include:

- Name

- City

- Job Title if applicable

Note: We will not share any identifying information without your permission. Please note if you would like your story to remain anonymous. By sharing your story, you give The Contrarian permission to share excerpts for publication.

Discussion about this video

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
The Contrarian
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands