No one wants this: Rep. Jason Crow on Iran and MAGA cuts to SNAP

Early intelligence findings have reported that the U.S.’s strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities may have only delayed their program by mere months, and did not result in complete obliteration as Trump claimed.

Jen is joined by Representative Jason Crow to discuss the deeply unpopular prospect of yet another war in the Middle East and the equally unpopular MAGA proposed cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

Congressman Jason Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Armed Services Committee, on which he is the Ranking Democrat of the Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee.