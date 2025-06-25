Rep. Maggie Goodlander on Trump's Attack on Iran and the Dangers of an Irrelevant Congress

Despite deep bipartisan Congressional support for preventing the Iranian regime from obtaining nuclear weapons, President Trump did not consult the body before deciding to bomb Iranian nuclear sites. The move is indicative of a broader trend: Congress—the branch of government closest to the people—is losing its powers of oversight and influence.

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander joins Jen to discuss Congress’ “existential battle” to assert itself, how Trump misrepresents the international state of play, and the embarrassment that is Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander represents New Hampshire’s Second District. She sits on the Committee on Armed Services and Committee on Small Business. Previously, Goodlander served as a senior advisor at the White House where she led the Unity Agenda for the Nation.