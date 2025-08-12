Voting rights are under attack with Rick Hasen & Collin Allred

What we’re witnessing in Texas is one of the biggest threats to civil rights and voting rights since the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965.

Richard Hasen, one of the great authorities on election law and Jen Rubin discuss the Supreme Court’s questionable decisions that have chipped away at voting rights, and why protecting voting will have to come through proactive, state-by-state action.

Plus, Former Representative and current Texas senate candidate Collin Allred [22:15] came on to share how the state is fighting back, and what can be done to fix this mess.