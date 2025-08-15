Trump's troops takeover with Gov. Wes Moore & Andrew Weissmann

This week, National Guard troops were deployed to DC under Trump’s allegation that the city is “lawless”. And if that wasn’t enough, more than 120 FBI agents have been assigned for night patrol duty.

, Former General Counsel for the FBI,

to explain what jurisdiction, if any, the FBI has in D.C., why the National Guard is being deployed now but not during the Capitol riots, and how this “state of emergency” in D.C. is a false pretense.

And later, Contrarian contributor

is joined by Maryland Governor Wes Moore [28:22] to talk about how the Trump regime’s goal

– it’s about inflicting cruelty on black and brown cities.

You can join April live every Thursday at 5:00pm ET for her show “The Tea” on the Contrarian Substack!