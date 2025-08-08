The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Texas redistricting attempt is racist disenfranchisement: Colin Allred on Republicans' blatant power grab

"Since when do Texans take orders from D.C.?"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Colin Allred
Aug 08, 2025
Yesterday, at Senator John Cornyn’s request, the FBI agreed to “locate” the Texas Democrats who vacated the state. But the legislators are far from hiding. In fact, many have made media appearances and public statements.

Former U.S. Representative Colin Allred joins Jen to explain why Texas Democrats are acting in their constituents’ interest by breaking quorum, to discuss how Republicans are attempting to reduce the voting power of Black and other non-white Americans, and what needs to be done to fix this mess.

Colin Allred is an American politician who served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 32nd congressional district from 2019 to 2025. He is also a civil rights lawyer, and played in the NFL as a linebacker for five seasons. Now, Colin is running for U.S. Senate in Texas.

