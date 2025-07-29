Healthcare is staring down a big, ugly cliff with Larry Levitt & Bruce Siegel

The more people learn about the effects of the Big, Betrayal of a Bill, the less popular it gets. Why? Because no matter what type of healthcare you have, you will be impacted.

The passage of the Big, Betrayal of a Bill will result in roughly 16 million people losing their healthcare coverage.

Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy at KFF, joins Jen to discuss the upcoming changes to the healthcare environment, why all hospitals will be negatively impacted (not just those in rural communities), and the possibility of Democrats to use this political moment to their advantage.

Plus, Bruce Siegel [21:11], America's Essential Hospitals President and CEO, joins Jen to explain why rural hospitals are at risk of closure, how the new work requirements will kick about 5 million people out of the healthcare system, and how we’re regressing to the pre-Affordable Care Act era.