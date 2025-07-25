The Epstein files, with E. Jean Carroll, Rep. Jamie Raskin & Tom Joscelyn

At The Contrarian, we take the most important issues and analyze them from all angles.

This week, editor-in-chief Jen Rubin broke down the Epstein scandal with Trump whisperer

[00:50], who noted that "...they will never accept a truth that goes to the heart of the cult, which is that Donald Trump is this Savior, and he's the one who's going to protect them against the evil Democrats."

Plus,

[25:59] joins Jen to

to release the Epstein files (despite bipartisan support to do so), why MAGA feels betrayed by Trump’s noncompliance, and the incomprehensible lack of accountability for the accused abusers.

And later, Tom Joscelyn [39:50], a Senior Fellow at

, joins to speak on why Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files may be the kryptonite of the unified MAGA base.