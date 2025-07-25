The Contrarian

The Epstein files, with E. Jean Carroll, Rep. Jamie Raskin & Tom Joscelyn
The Epstein files, with E. Jean Carroll, Rep. Jamie Raskin & Tom Joscelyn

Will the Epstein conspiracy be MAGA's tipping point?
E. Jean Carroll
Rep. Jamie Raskin
Tom Joscelyn
Jul 25, 2025
Transcript

At The Contrarian, we take the most important issues and analyze them from all angles.

This week, editor-in-chief Jen Rubin broke down the Epstein scandal with Trump whisperer

E. Jean Carroll
[00:50], who noted that "...they will never accept a truth that goes to the heart of the cult, which is that Donald Trump is this Savior, and he's the one who's going to protect them against the evil Democrats."

Plus,

Rep. Jamie Raskin
[25:59] joins Jen to discuss the Trump administration’s refusal to release the Epstein files (despite bipartisan support to do so), why MAGA feels betrayed by Trump’s noncompliance, and the incomprehensible lack of accountability for the accused abusers.

And later, Tom Joscelyn [39:50], a Senior Fellow at

Just Security
, joins to speak on why Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files may be the kryptonite of the unified MAGA base.

Discussion about this episode

