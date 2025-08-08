The courts are chipping away at the Voting Rights Act: Expert Richard Hasen explains

As the fight against Texas Republicans’ discriminatory redistricting maps continues, a larger conversation about voting rights is taking hold.

Jen is joined by election law expert Richard Hasen to discuss the (il)legality of racial gerrymandering, how the Supreme Court’s questionable decisions (largely thanks to Justices Alito and Roberts) got us here, and why change will have to come through proactive, state-by-state action.

Richard L. Hasen is the Gary T. Schwartz Endowed Chair in Law, Professor of Political Science (by courtesy), and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA School of Law. He is an internationally recognized expert in election law, writing as well in the areas of legislation and statutory interpretation, remedies, and torts. He is co-author of leading casebooks in election law and remedies. Hasen served in 2022 and 2024 as an NBC News/MSNBC Election Law Analyst. He was a CNN Election Law Analyst in 2020.