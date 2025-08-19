What's next for Ukraine with Tom Malinowski

The Trump-Putin Alaska summit concluded last week with little more than a handshake and a press conference that offered no real progress and no ceasefire agreement for Ukraine.

Former New Jersey congressman Tom Malinowski joins Jen to discuss Trump’s love for theatrics, his failure to use leverage toward a potential peace deal, and why Ukraine’s hopes for sovereignty more than vaguely defined “security guarantees.”

After the summit, European leaders went to DC to meet with Trump and have emerged as a critical line of defense against Trump’s recklessness. Still, questions remain about what this spectacle means for America’s economic and social standing at home and abroad.