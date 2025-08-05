The Contrarian

MAGA's takeover of the DOJ and BLS
Paul Krugman
Jared Bernstein
Aug 05, 2025
Today on The Contrarian Pod, Former Senator Doug Jones joins Jen Rubin to discuss the DOJ’s “junk complaints” against federal judges, the Supreme Court’s coopting of the so-called “shadow docket,” and the need for Chief Justice John Roberts to use his bully pulpit to call out the Administration.

Later on, Contrarian contributor

Jared Bernstein
is here with economist
Paul Krugman
to discuss all of your econ questions. You can catch Jared and a guest every Tuesday at 12pm ET for Let’s Do Lunch on our Substack.

