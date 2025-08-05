MAGA's takeover of the DOJ and BLS

Today on The Contrarian Pod, Former Senator Doug Jones joins Jen Rubin to discuss the DOJ’s “junk complaints” against federal judges, the Supreme Court’s coopting of the so-called “shadow docket,” and the need for Chief Justice John Roberts to use his bully pulpit to call out the Administration.

. You can catch Jared and a guest every Tuesday at 12pm ET for Let’s Do Lunch on our Substack.