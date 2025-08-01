Why the Epstein case could go much deeper with Julie Brown

Julie K. Brown, a member of the Miami Herald’s Investigative Team, began investigating and digging into Jeffrey Epstein years ago.

Her 2017 probe into Palm Beach sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein won multiple journalism awards, including a George Polk Award.

Brown told us not only is this a story about potentially the President of the United States, it's not just a story about other powerful men who were never brought to justice, it's a story about an entire elite society in Palm Beach who kept a horrible secret. Beyond that, it's a conspiracy that continued into the Justice Department and into the FBI who refused to follow the leads and refused to follow the money.

As a result, there are powerful men who have never been held accountable.

This is a story of evil. It's a story of deep corruption.

I hope you listen to the interview in its entirety.