Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective

On this very special Presidents’ Day — or Contrarians’ Day as we like to call it — Jen Rubin and H.W. Brands discuss how Trump poses a major threat to the peace and prosperity of the post-WW2 order.

H.W. Brands is an American historian and has authored more than thirty books on the topic. He holds the Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned his PhD in history in 1985. His works have twice been selected as finalists for the Pulitzer Prize.