The Contrarian
Talking Feds podcast
"Talking Feds" has joined forces with The Contrarian!
18
30
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -48:42
-48:42

"Talking Feds" has joined forces with The Contrarian!

Enjoy last week's episode, "A Cold Day in Hell," from January 20th, featuring Contrarians Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, Jonathan Alter, and host Harry Litman
Harry Litman
,
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Jonathan Alter
Jan 28, 2025
18
30
Share
Transcript

Enjoy the first Talking Feds podcast episode under The Contrarian umbrella, and tune in each Monday for more!

Discussion about this episode

The Contrarian
Talking Feds podcast
Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Harry Litman
Writes Talking Feds Substack Subscribe
Jonathan Alter
Writes OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
Recent Episodes
Not Anything Any of Us Ever Expected to See in America
  Harry Litman
Chris Hayes With His #1 Bestselling Book, “The Sirens’ Call”
  Harry Litman
Too Many Musks on the Field
  Harry LitmanJennifer RubinPaul Krugman, and Norman Eisen
Talking Feds: Mayday at DOJ
  Harry Litman
BREAKING: Inspector General Mark Greenblatt in conversation with Harry Litman
  Harry Litman