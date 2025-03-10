A House Misguided

The Contrarian
Harry Litman
Norman Eisen
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 10, 2025
Harry Litman
Norman Eisen
Jennifer Rubin
Katie Phang
first analyzes Trump’s address to Congress, which clocked in at about 2 hours and featured a series of lies and low blows. We then take up to the Supreme Court’s narrow affirmance of the district court order to walk back the USAID withdrawal before moving to the series of cases, many litigated personally by Norm, in which courts for the main part are calling the Administration out for ignoring the commands of Congress.

Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
