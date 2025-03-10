Our monthly all-contrarian episode ofwith , , , and first analyzes Trump’s address to Congress, which clocked in at about 2 hours and featured a series of lies and low blows. We then take up to the Supreme Court’s narrow affirmance of the district court order to walk back the USAID withdrawal before moving to the series of cases, many litigated personally by Norm, in which courts for the main part are calling the Administration out for ignoring the commands of Congress.
A House Misguided
Mar 10, 2025
Talking Feds
Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the dayFeaturing roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Harry Litman
Writes Talking Feds Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post