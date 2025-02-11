An all-contrarian roundtable—Paul Krugman, Norm Eisen, and Jen Rubin—chronicles the first signs of pushback against Trump’s constitutional assaults and analyzes the vacuous tariffs initiatives. Norm provides some dispatches from the litigation front, which has secured multiple injunctions against Trump’s lawless, harmful policies. Paul proceeds to explain how tariffs work and why they are at best counter-productive before considering Elon Musk’s strange role through the prism of economics.
Too Many Musks on the Field
Feb 11, 2025
Talking Feds podcast
Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
Appears in episode
Harry Litman
Paul Krugman
