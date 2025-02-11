The Contrarian
Talking Feds podcast
Too Many Musks on the Field
18
20
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -42:24
-42:24

Too Many Musks on the Field

Harry Litman
,
Jennifer Rubin
,
Paul Krugman
, and
Norman Eisen
Feb 11, 2025
18
20
Share
Transcript

An all-contrarian roundtable—Paul Krugman, Norm Eisen, and Jen Rubin—chronicles the first signs of pushback against Trump’s constitutional assaults and analyzes the vacuous tariffs initiatives. Norm provides some dispatches from the litigation front, which has secured multiple injunctions against Trump’s lawless, harmful policies. Paul proceeds to explain how tariffs work and why they are at best counter-productive before considering Elon Musk’s strange role through the prism of economics.

Discussion about this episode

The Contrarian
Talking Feds podcast
Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Harry Litman
Writes Talking Feds Substack Subscribe
Paul Krugman
Writes Paul Krugman Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
Recent Episodes
Not Anything Any of Us Ever Expected to See in America
  Harry Litman
Chris Hayes With His #1 Bestselling Book, “The Sirens’ Call”
  Harry Litman
Talking Feds: Mayday at DOJ
  Harry Litman
"Talking Feds" has joined forces with The Contrarian!
  Harry LitmanJennifer RubinNorman Eisen, and Jonathan Alter
BREAKING: Inspector General Mark Greenblatt in conversation with Harry Litman
  Harry Litman