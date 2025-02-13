The Contrarian
Chris Hayes With His #1 Bestselling Book, “The Sirens’ Call”
Chris Hayes With His #1 Bestselling Book, "The Sirens' Call"

Harry Litman
Feb 13, 2025
Transcript

In a special edition of

Talking Feds Substack
with
Harry Litman
, Harry sits down with Chris Hayes before a live San Diego audience on the evening when Hayes’s new book, “The Sirens’ Call,” was named to the top position on the New York Times’s Bestseller List. Hayes’s focus is attention – how it has become our scarcest resource and the constant bombardment from different forces vying for it and leaving us all a little insane. Be sure to catch the “lightning round” towards the end of the discussion when Harry serves up a rapid-fire series of lighter-side personal questions.

Harry Litman
