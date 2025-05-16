Will Abrego-Garcia Ever See the Light of Day Again: A Discussion with Sen. Chris Van Hollen

Harry talks with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has been at the forefront of the efforts to keep attention on the nightmarish treatment of Kilmar Abrego-Garcia. Abrego-Garcia was pulled from the car he was driving and next thing he knew was in a notorious prison in El Salvador, the very place that a judge had ruled he could not be sent because of the risk of persecution.

Senator Van Hollen went to El Salvador to meet with Abrego-Garcia. Abrego-Garcia has had no other communication with the outside world before or since. Senator Van Hollen discusses his reasons for going to El Salvador, previously undisclosed details of his meeting with Abrego-Garcia, the state of the war of public opinion about the case and Abrego-Garcia’s fate, and the prospects for Abrego-Garcia’s eventual return to his home and family in the United States.