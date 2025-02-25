The Contrarian
Trump Breaks the World
Trump Breaks the World

Harry Litman
Feb 25, 2025
Transcript

It’s time for a

Talking Feds Substack
periodic episode on foreign policy, in fact the nick of time, because while we’ve been chiefly focused on the damage Trump has done to domestic constitutional rules, he’s been taking as big a sledgehammer to longstanding foreign policy relationships. A superb panel of Anne Applebaum, Michael McFaul, & Stephen Sestanovich breaks it all down and, with special focus on Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and China, details the enormous risks for the country and the world of Trump’s abrupt reversals.

Harry speaks with Anne Applebaum, Michael McFaul, & Stephen Sestanovich

Discussion about this episode

Talking Feds
Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
