Trump Breaks the World

It’s time for aperiodic episode on foreign policy, in fact the nick of time, because while we’ve been chiefly focused on the damage Trump has done to domestic constitutional rules, he’s been taking as big a sledgehammer to longstanding foreign policy relationships. A superb panel of Anne Applebaum, Michael McFaul, & Stephen Sestanovich breaks it all down and, with special focus on Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and China, details the enormous risks for the country and the world of Trump’s abrupt reversals.
Harry speaks with Anne Applebaum, Michael McFaul, & Stephen Sestanovich
