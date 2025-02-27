The Contrarian
Jamie Raskin and the Constitutional Cavalry
Jamie Raskin and the Constitutional Cavalry

Harry Litman
and
Feb 27, 2025
Transcript

Harry Litman of

Talking Feds Substack
talks once again with constitutional patriot and House Oversight Committee member Jamie Raskin about the tight spot we are in after just one month of Trump rule. Harry presses the Congressman for thoughts about communicating to the country the perils to the rule of law and constitutional scheme themselves. Raskin sets out a short range, mid-range, and long-range agenda for clawing the country back and restoring the rule of law. They go over the most promising and the most worrisome of the 60+ lawsuits against the Administration. They focus at length on the mischief and illegality of the Elon Musk DOGE operation and how that seems to be hitting home with more people daily. And they end with detailed discussion about the terrible perversions at the Department of Justice and what it will take to return the Department to its full institutional footing in the future.

Appears in episode
Harry Litman
