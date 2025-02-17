Not Anything Any of Us Ever Expected to See in America

Trump continued to bend the political system to his will, but the courts and his own Dept of Justice pushed back. Alisyn Camerota, Norm Ornstein, & Jacob Weisberg join Harry to assess Trump’s checkered week on the latest

. A series of federal courts temporarily froze some of Trump’s more brazen power grabs, and a cascade of DOJ prosecutors resigned rather than comply with a lawless order to dismiss well-supported charges. But Trump was able to push through cabinet nominees whose prospects had been in doubt.

Harry speaks with Alisyn Camerota, Norm Ornstein, & Jacob Weisberg