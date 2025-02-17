The Contrarian
Talking Feds podcast
Not Anything Any of Us Ever Expected to See in America
6
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -52:10
-52:10

Not Anything Any of Us Ever Expected to See in America

Harry Litman
Feb 17, 2025
6
Share
Transcript

Trump continued to bend the political system to his will, but the courts and his own Dept of Justice pushed back. Alisyn Camerota, Norm Ornstein, & Jacob Weisberg join Harry to assess Trump’s checkered week on the latest

Talking Feds Substack
. A series of federal courts temporarily froze some of Trump’s more brazen power grabs, and a cascade of DOJ prosecutors resigned rather than comply with a lawless order to dismiss well-supported charges. But Trump was able to push through cabinet nominees whose prospects had been in doubt.

Harry speaks with Alisyn Camerota, Norm Ornstein, & Jacob Weisberg

Discussion about this episode

The Contrarian
Talking Feds podcast
Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Harry Litman
Writes Talking Feds Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Chris Hayes With His #1 Bestselling Book, “The Sirens’ Call”
  Harry Litman
Too Many Musks on the Field
  Harry LitmanJennifer RubinPaul Krugman, and Norman Eisen
Talking Feds: Mayday at DOJ
  Harry Litman
"Talking Feds" has joined forces with The Contrarian!
  Harry LitmanJennifer RubinNorman Eisen, and Jonathan Alter
BREAKING: Inspector General Mark Greenblatt in conversation with Harry Litman
  Harry Litman