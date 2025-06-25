Does Trump have any respect for the judicial system? Mary McCord on the National Guard and Emil Bove

In a recent whistleblower report, Trump’s pick for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Emil Bove, was accused of being willing to disregard court orders in order to go through with Trump’s aggressive deportation goals. Today, he will be questioned by the Senate for his confirmation hearing.

Mary McCord joins Jen to discuss what comes next in the legal challenges against Trump’s federalization of the National Guard and why Emil Bove is such a worrisome nominee.

Mary McCord is the Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) and a Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. McCord was the Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016 to 2017 and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security from 2014 to 2016. Previously, McCord was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for nearly 20 years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia