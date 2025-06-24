ICE Raids Continue in L.A. Despite Community Opposition: Mayor Karen Bass on the State of the City

It has been more than two weeks since Donald Trump deployed the National Guard into Los Angeles to shut down anti-ICE protests. Demonstrations have largely ceased, but it appears the troops are there to stay. As parts of the city remain in a militarized state, others remain clouded by fear. Even if a feeling of normalcy persists for many Angelenos, the damage done by ICE’s aggression to the city’s larger economy—entire sectors of which depend on immigrant labor—will continue to affect all of its residents. Over the course of the month, L.A. has come to represent the central immigration flashpoint in Trump’s second term—and it’s unlikely to cease any time soon.

With these circumstances clarified, Mayor Karen Bass joins Jen to discuss the mood in the city, the security costs of Trump’s military aggression, and how the Dodgers’ recent resistance to ICE represents—and reinforces—the resolve of Angelenos.

Mayor Karen Bass is the 43rd Mayor of Los Angeles and the first woman and second African American to be elected as the city's chief executive. Bass previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2022 and in the California State Assembly from 2004 to 2010, serving as speaker during her final Assembly term