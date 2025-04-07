Senator Angus King and Jen Rubin on the attacks against our Constitution

Jen is joined by Senator Angus King to discuss the the attack on our fundamental structure of government.

Senator Angus King is the first Independent U.S. Senator from the State of Maine. Senator King currently serves on the Armed Services Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and the Committee on Veterans' Affairs. He has made it a priority not to miss Committee hearings, earning him praise from his colleagues and the reputation as a workhorse in the Senate. The late Senator John McCain once called Senator King “one of the most serious and hard-working members” of the Committee.