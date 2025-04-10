Playback speed
Rural America fights back! Jess Piper on Trump's impact in red states

"There are cracks in the facade"
Jess Piper
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 10, 2025
2
Folks in rural America are being disproportionality effected by the Trump Administration’s policies. Contestation over issues such as protections for veterans, school curriculums, social security benefits, and especially tariffs effecting farmers, are all playing out in the countryside. Jen is joined by Jess Piper to explain what it all means and how people (MAGA voters included) are reacting.

Jess Piper is the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, a grassroots fundraising organization that supports Democratic nominees for Missouri state legislature. In 2022, Jess ran for State Representative in HD1 in Northwest Missouri. She speaks at events regularly and also hosts a weekly podcast called “Dirt Road Democrat”. Make sure to follow Jess on her own Substack The View from Rural Missouri.

