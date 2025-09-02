RFK Jr.'s CDC is in disarray. And fighting election denial in Georgia

Last Wednesday, Trump fired CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez for her refusal to follow RFK Jr.’s absurd anti-vaccine policies. At least four other top health officials have resigned from the agency over the past week, leaving it in disarray.

Xavier Becerra, Former HHS Secretary under President Biden, joined Jen to discuss why Americans are at risk when the CDC is not fully functional and what we can do to fight back.

Plus, Contrarian Publisher and Chief Litigator Norm Eisen talks with Fulton County commissioners Dana Barrett and Mo Ivory [16:45] about the state GOP’s latest attempt to undermine fair elections in the state.