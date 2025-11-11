What did Dems get in the shutdown fight?

Sunday’s vote to re-open the government, without the Democrats winning anything tangible, was in a word, shocking.
After a stellar performance at the polling booths on November 4th, eight Senate Democrats made the decision to abandon their party’s core shutdown demands and squander momentum.
Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible, and Jen talked about Indivisible’s plans to launch the largest primary program ever in 2026, and how else to channel outrage into action.
Then, Colin Seeberger [19:57], Senior Adviser for Communications at CAP, to pick apart what’s in the current compromise. Democrats do not have a formal, written agreement from Senate Majority Leader John Thune that the Senate will vote on ACA subsidies in mid-December.
