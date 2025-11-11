The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
What did Dems get in the shutdown fight?
0:00
-34:15

What did Dems get in the shutdown fight?

"The worst case scenario coming out of this is people throw their hands up and say, 'well, I guess politics doesn't matter.'"
The Contrarian's avatar
Ezra Levin's avatar
The Contrarian
and
Ezra Levin
Nov 11, 2025

Sunday’s vote to re-open the government, without the Democrats winning anything tangible, was in a word, shocking.

After a stellar performance at the polling booths on November 4th, eight Senate Democrats made the decision to abandon their party’s core shutdown demands and squander momentum.

Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible, and Jen talked about Indivisible’s plans to launch the largest primary program ever in 2026, and how else to channel outrage into action.

Then, Colin Seeberger [19:57], Senior Adviser for Communications at CAP, to pick apart what’s in the current compromise. Democrats do not have a formal, written agreement from Senate Majority Leader John Thune that the Senate will vote on ACA subsidies in mid-December.

🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and helps fund litigation to fight Trump chaos. Join now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture