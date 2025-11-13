What's in the latest Epstein emails?

More files related to Jeffrey Epstein were released today. Three emails from the Epstein estate suggest Donald Trump knew much more about the pedophile scandal than he has previously let on.

Contrarian contributor Tim Dickinson sat down with Rep. Elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) to discuss everything from speaker Mike Johnson deliberately delaying swearing her into office to the lack of transparency around the Epstein files.

And, Jen Rubin got the chance to sit down with Rep. Maxwell Frost [19:48] from Florida. He’s the youngest member of Congress, and shared what he learned from today’s release of Epstein emails.

“One of them specifically is from Jeffrey Epstein himself, between him and Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein himself is commenting on kind of everything going on, and he’s saying that he’s a bit surprised that Donald Trump’s name hasn’t really come up much, or if at all, during the initial investigations and everything being in the press. He says that the reason it surprises him the most is because he spent hours alone with one of the victims.”