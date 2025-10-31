Ahead of a November 1 deadline, recent court rulings seem to have forced the federal government to distribute some money owed to recipients of SNAP. But it remains unclear if the administration will appeal or when the money will flow.

Why are they targeting food for seniors, disabled people, children, and so many other folks in need?

Representative Chellie Pingree from Maine talked with Jen Rubin about Republicans’ refusal to pass a stand-alone, clean bill to feed Americans, pay federal employees, and how she’s still working to provide these vital resources to her constituents.

And, 24 state attorneys general plus three governors have recently sued the Trump administration because this is illegal.

Senator Jacky Rosen [13:25] and Jen also got the chance to chat about how this lack of federal support is affecting her state of Nevada, which has so many people who in one form or another get food relief.

Though her constituents in Nevada will be inordinately impacted by the cuts, this is not just a regional problem, it’ll cause widespread damage throughout the nation.