Health care costs will get worse & Why Tom Malinowski wants to head back to Congress

There was a lot of news to follow this week, but we are still laser focused on rising health care costs that will impact millions of Americans. Rural hospitals, the middle-class, vulnerable groups, and even those with insurance through work are all at risk.

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President of KFF, and Jen Rubin talked about how so many of us could lose their healthcare as ACA subsidies expire, and why the current health care crisis put us right back to the healthcare battles waged over a decade ago.

And, you might have seen that New Jersey congresswoman Mikie Sherrill won the race to become New Jersey’s next governor. But who will take her place in Congress? Friend of the Contrarian, Tom Malinowski [15:33], who previously represented New Jersey in 2019, is officially throwing his hat in the ring.

He talked about why he’s heading back on to the campaign trail (spoiler: restoring checks and balances), the Epstein emails and a provision in the government shutdown deal that could give Senators hundreds of thousands of dollars.