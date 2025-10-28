Equal Voting Rights are under attack in the courts and in North Carolina

The legitimacy of our court system hangs by a thread. If the Voting Rights Act is axed by the Supreme Court, it will set off a wave of destruction within American society — particularly for Black Americans.

Janai Nelson recently argued in front of the Supreme Court to protect these voting rights. She’s the President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and April Ryan spoke with her for a special edition of The Tea to discuss gerrymandering and what’s at stake in the case.

And, Americans are out of work, missing paychecks, deprived of essential social services, and relying on the capacity of food banks to get by while the government stays closed. Yet, during all of this strife, Republicans spend their time on a crusade against equal representation and for unfair, rigged elections.

In North Carolina, state Republicans approved yet another pro-Republican, pro-white, anti-equality redistricting map as children starve and farmers suffer.

Anderson Clayton [24:10], the North Carolina Democratic Party Chair, and Jen Rubin talked about the state’s map, and why the upcoming high-stakes senate and state supreme court races are so pivotal.