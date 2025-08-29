The CDC is in chaos: Xavier Becerra on Trump's attacks against the health agency

Wednesday, Trump fired the CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez for refusing to bow down to RFK Jr.’s absurd anti-vaccine policies. In the past week alone, at least four other top health officials have resigned from the agency, leaving it in disarray.

Now, former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra joins Jen to discuss what Americans lose when the CDC is not fully functional, how this chaos impacts our healthcare system, and what we can do to fight back, since Congress seems to be taking a back seat.

Xavier Becerra was the 25th Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and the first Latino to hold the office in the history of the United States. Throughout his career, the Secretary has made it his priority to ensure that Americans have access to the affordable healthcare they need to survive and thrive - from his early days as a legal advocate representing individuals with mental illness, to his role as the Attorney General of the state of California. Secretary Becerra served 12 terms in Congress as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.