The career of Nancy Pelosi, in the words of those who knew her best

Nancy Pelosi announced this week she would not seek re-election. After 39 years in Congress, she leaves behind a powerful legacy—most remarkably as the first and only woman elected to serve as Speaker of the House.

How do you properly summarize a giant in politics like Nancy Pelosi? You speak to those who knew her best.

Ashley Etienne, former comms director and senior advisor to Nancy Pelosi, joined Jen to reflect on Pelosi’s legislative legacy.

Jen then spoke with journalist and author Susan Page [23:50], who published Pelosi’s biography Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, to take a look back through her career, getting the Affordable Care Act through Congress, and what it was like to rise to political power as a woman in the ‘80s.